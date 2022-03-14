Rosalia Takes ‘Saturday Night Live’ in Dramatic Puffer Jacket, Veil & Chunky Platform Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Rosalia made a dramatic debut on “Saturday Night Live.”

The Spaniard spent her time singing against a red backdrop lit with a single spotlight. She performed” La Fama” as well as “Chicken Teriyaki.” One of her most striking looks was an enormous puffy white jacket that engulfed the singer almost entirely. Beneath the massive jacket, the star wore a white jean maxi skirt, eclipsing her shoes. While the footwear isn’t visible, the star is known for wearing hefty platforms or boots with interesting heels.

Rosalia performs on “Saturday Night Live” on March 12, 2022. CREDIT: Will Heath/NBC

On top, the singer wore a white crop top that was once again overtaken by the veil she draped over her head. You simply can’t tell where the white veil ends and the crop top begins, the two clothing items blending together.

Rosalia performs on “Saturday Night Live” on March 12, 2022. CREDIT: Will Heath/NBC

When she wasn’t performing, the star wore a brown trench coat and serious white gogo boots with a massive platform. The cold open was filmed with stars like Zoe Kravitz, who recently starred as Catwoman in the new “Batman.”

For her first performance, the star was joined by backup dancers in black. In “Motomami” fashion, the star wore a black biker jacket over one shoulder and black sunnies. Underneath the massive biker jacket, the star went dainty with a red lacy slip dress with a high slit on the side. The fiery red dress was paired with an equally fiery pair of black platforms with a larger-than-life heel, giving the star lots of height.

Rosalia (left) and Zoe Kravitz (center) on “Saturday Night Live” on March 12, 2022. CREDIT: Will Heath/NBC

