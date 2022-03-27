Rosalía Gets Edgy in Rick Owens Thigh-High Platforms and Maison Margiela Tabi Boots While In Paris

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Rosalía knows a cult fashion item when she sees it. The “Motomami” star recently posted a series of images on Instagram showing that she can style edgy, in-the-know footwear with just about anything — and effortlessly pull it off.

While in Paris, Rosalía cycled through a series of looks. The first was an oversized black blazer over a black dress or shirt and skirt combo. The star slung a black crossbody over her shoulder and across her body, finishing off the look with shiny earrings and a pair of out-of-this-world leather boots, a pair of thigh-highs from Rick Owens done in black leather with ridged motorcyle accents and the designer’s now-signature metal-grilled, sky-high platforms. The singer posed with male model Tyrone Susman, who wore a matching pair of the platform Kiss boots by Rick Owens, along with a burgundy crushed velvet jacket over a black low-cut shirt unbuttoned almost to the navel. For bottoms, the model donned black leather pants with similar moto accents.

In another slide from the Instagram post, Rosalía is pictured standing in a Parisian bakery, wearing a black slip dress over a mesh floral long sleeve. The star popped on some sunglasses and carried a black clutch and she was done with accessories. As far as footwear goes, Rosalía picked some iconic Maison Margiela Tabi books in a cream hue. The tabi has a split toe, making it quite unique among many different boots.

The looks are just the latest showing off the star’s impeccable shoe game, a long list of wacky, avant-garde boots, platforms and more that have helped to define Rosalía’s singular personal style.

