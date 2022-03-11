Rosalia Defies Gravity in Angular Heels With Silky Purple Dress, Talks Harry Styles & New Music on ‘Jimmy Fallon’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Singer Rosalia joined talk show host Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show” in a glorious Acne dress and boots.

The star wore a mesh black turtleneck top and a scoop neck purple gown from Acne’s fall 2022 collection. The lavender dress featured straps that cascaded down to the floor in a loose fit. Rosalia wore a silver chain around her neck and some asymmetrical studs on her lobes. She kept her makeup simple and clean and her hair back in a low bun. The look plays on futurism, combining sexy construction with fun contemporary designs.

Rosalia on the’Tonight Show’. CREDIT: AP

As far as footwear goes, the star defied gravity in a pair of distressed tan booties with an intricate heel. The knee-high boots were surely a sight to behold, sporting an angular heel that had heads turning. It’s a bold look for a bold performer, mixing trendy silhouettes with a sort of punk fashion-forward vibe that only Rosalia can pull off.

Rosalia on the’Tonight Show’. CREDIT: AP

Rosalia discussed everything from Harry Styles to her “Motomami” style in her interview last night with Fallon. The pair laughed and joked, bantering about Rosalia’s newest hit “SAOKO,” which features the singer with a girl gang of motorcyclists.

“SAOKO” is the title track of “Motomami,” the long-awaited follow-up to Rosalía’s 2018 Grammy-winning breakout album “El Mal Querer.” The song was widely acclaimed by music critics, most of whom praised its deconstruction of reggaeton and cyberpunk experimental sounds. The song is wholly unique just like the singer and might just be one of the more experimental songs the singer has released.

Love Rosalia? See how the star styles a yellow Valentino cape and nude heels here.