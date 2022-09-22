×
Rosalia Gives Her Slip Dress a Y2K Spin with Sheer Top Underneath, John Deere Cap & White Nike Shox Sneakers

By Kristopher Fraser
Rosalia Leaves The Mercer Hotel In New York City
Rosalia left the Mercer hotel in New York City and gave us a lesson on how to leave your hotel room in Y2K style.

The singer-songwriter stepped out in a black slip dress with a sheer mock neck long-sleeve shirt underneath, and a brown John Deere cap with the brand’s signature deer emblem on it. For footwear, Rosalia stepped in a pair of white Nike Shox MR4 x Martine Rose sneakers.

Rosalia leaves the Mercer Hotel in New York City.
Nike Shox was first released by Nike in 2000. Inspired by a space-age concept, these sneakers are mainly known for their air sole units on the bottom. The Shox model has recently made a comeback to fashion, thanks to collaborations between Nike and brands such as Supreme and Comme des Garçons.

She chose a natural daytime look for her makeup, with her only noticeable beauty addition being a blush-colored lip. She painted her nails in a variety of colors, as the other colorful detail on her person aside from her cellphone. She did her hair in a long braid that she wore to the side.

Rosalia leaves the Mercer Hotel in New York City.
It’s been a busy week in New York for Rosalia. She held the second concert for the U.S. leg of her ongoing “Motomami World Tour” on Sunday, Sept. 18 at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall. She’s also preparing to perform this Saturday, Sept. 24 at Global Citizen Festival. Rosalia is part of the lineup alongside other top music acts including Charlie Puth, Metallica, the Jonas Brothers, and Mariah Carey.

