Go Big or Go Home With Rosalia in Dramatically Oversized Blazer & Square-Toe Boots for Acne Studios

As Acne Studios celebrated their new 219 Saint-Honoré stores in Paris yesterday, many celebrity guests feted the brand, including Rosalía.

The cocktail event showcased an eclectic variety of outfits. Rosalía went for an oversized flair that met biker tones. With a large and fashionably oversized blazer, she coordinated with slim-cut leather pants. Even though her shirt underneath wasn’t visible, it held many draping features as the sleeves overflowed.

CREDIT: François Goizé

She styled her hair to the back in two buns, bits of hair protruding out with grace and style. With her accessories kept to a subtle degree, she went for a sultry makeup that focused on a simple cat eye and a pink lip.

Her attire was a statement-maker with mixed materials. A blazer that met sheer fabrics and then clashed against sturdy leather pants felt like an experimental collection of fabrics.

However, the leather-to-leather combo of the pants with modernized cowboy boots was a great way to finish the look. The square-toe boots featured a thick sole and a buckle across the front.

Cowboy boots have made a comeback as many designers have created modernized versions. The boots can be worn with a leather ensemble, as represented by the singer, or could be contrasted with a more casual outfit.

This motorbike aesthetic is not off-brand for the singer as her newest album “Motomami” epitomizes the biker essence.

Rosalía’s Statement Style Over the Years

