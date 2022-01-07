Rooney Mara to Star in Audrey Hepburn Biopic — See How Their Styles Compare

According to various outlets, Rooney Mara is reported to be taking on the role of legendary actress Audrey Hepburn in a new biopic for Apple. The two-time Oscar nominee will also be producing the film for Apple, with “Call Me By Your Name’s” Luca Guadagnino slated to direct.

While details of the movie are scarce, there’s no doubt that there’s an interesting story there to tell. Belgium-born Hepburn grew up in the Netherlands during World War II when the Germans occupied the country. After the war, her family would move to Amsterdam, where she studied ballet while also working to help support her family. Her first leading role was Princess Ann in 1953’s “Roman Holiday,” for which she would pick up an Oscar, a Golden Globe Award, and a BAFTA Award.

Audrey would later become the muse of French designer Hubert de Givenchy and made the little black dress famous when she starred in “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.” Eventually, she became an undisputed style icon. Ahead, take a look at some of the “Funny Face” actress’ chicest looks and how they compare to Rooney Mara’s own style.

Hepburn wearing a black dress and pumps in Rome in 1952 with James Hanson. CREDIT: AP

In a photo from 1952, Hepburn can be seen in Rome with her then-fiancé James Hanson. She wore a simple black dress cinched at the waist with a belt and black patent leather pumps featuring an almond toe.

Audrey Hepburn with James Hanson in Rome in 1953. CREDIT: AP

On another occasion a year later in Rome, she stepped out with Hanson wearing a white patterned frock with black buttons down the bodice and a belted waist. Again, she donned black heels, but this time they were topped with a subtle bow.

Audrey Hepburn wearing a black dress with a red coat, white gloves and black heels on set in 1958. CREDIT: AP

Rooney Mara standing outside in a black tiered dress and pointy pumps at the 2021 Gotham Awards in NYC on Nov. 29, 2021. CREDIT: MEGA

Like Hepburn, Mara also appears to be drawn to elegant black dresses and classic black pumps. For the 2021 Gotham Awards in New York on Nov. 29, she opted for a black tiered beaded gown with pointy black ankle-strap stilettos.

Rooney Mara hits the red carpet at the British Academy Film and Television Awards in London on Feb. 3, 2020. CREDIT: MEGA

The 36-year-old actress also hit the red carpet at the British Academy Film and Television Awards in London in a show-stopping black gown with poofy sleeves, sheer detailing and a full-length skirt. She paired the look with pointy black stilettos.

Rooney Mara at a New York screening of ‘Joker’ during the 57th annual New York Film Festival on Oct. 2, 2019. CREDIT: MEGA

Flip through the gallery for more of Audrey Hepburn’s iconic style.