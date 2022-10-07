Robert Downey Jr. Matches Shoes With His Wife Susan Downey At ‘Decision To Leave’ Premiere in Los Angeles

Robert Downey Jr. and his wife, Susan Downey, attended the “Decision To Leave” premiere in Los Angeles, last night. The stunning couple had a twinning shoe moment at the event held at the Linwood Dunn Theater.

The “Iron Man” actor sported a deep red suit with a black crewneck. He added a silver ring and necklace with a black stone pendant to match his shirt. Robert slipped into a pair of red patent leather ankle boots to complete his outfit.

Coordinating outfits with her husband, Susan wore a black jumpsuit that featured a floral lace section on one side of the top, and a belt scarf that cascaded down to the floor. She slipped into a pair of red pointed-toe slingback pumps matching Robert’s footwear color.

Susan Downey and Robert John Downey Jr. attend the Los Angeles Premiere Of “Decision To Leave” at Linwood Dunn Theater on Oct. 06, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

The mystery film “Decision To Leave” goes through the story of a detective investigating a man’s death while also falling in love with the man’s grieving widow. The highly anticipated film directed by Park Chan-wook starring Tang Wei and Park Hae-il is set to release on Oct. 14 in theaters.

Downey has been currently working on a new HBO’s miniseries with the director called “The Sympathizer.” The actor and his wife have taken more time for themselves as Downey finished his 11-year role as Tony Stark in the Marvel series “Avengers” alongside Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans.

