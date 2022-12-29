Rob Gronkowski & Girlfriend Camille Kostek Dance, Dip & Pop for ‘Shaq’tacular Spectacular’ New Year’s Eve Promo in Sneakers

Rob Gronkowski and his girlfriend Camille Kostek are ringing in the New Year together at “The Shaq’tacular Spectacular.” Shaquille O’Neal is hosting an immersive VR New Year’s Eve countdown special that features performances by Cardi B, Ludacris and Lil Yachty.

In a promo video Gronkowski shared on Wednesday, Kostek danced in a graphic corset top with a black cropped jacket. The 30-year-old model added black parachute pants.

Kostek completed the look by slipping into a pair of Nike Air Force 1s. The leather low-tops debuted in 1982 as the first basketball shoe to house Nike Air. The classic shoe continues to stay up to date with trends while also staying true to the brand’s roots.

The television host kept her platinum blond locks in a softly curled style with her glowing makeup featuring a nude lip.

While Kostek kept her ensemble neutral, Gronkowski brought color with a light pink tank top. He added light gray basketball shorts to the look.

The former football player completed his look with a pair of white Wolf & Shepherd sneakers. The Italian leather shoes featured a knit mesh for breathable support. The four-time Super Bowl Champion has a partnership with the footwear brand. This is Gronkowksi’s go-to dress shoe from the company.

The former Patriots star is starting to become more of a familiar face in the fashion industry. He also has another partnership with Hudson Jeans.

Kostek also keeps herself busy with her collections with Dune Jewelry and Swimsuits For All. The model has gotten attention for her sleek fashion moments on the red carpet. Although she slipped into a pair of sneakers for this look, she often gravitates towards strappy sandals and pointed-toe pumps for on-camera events. Kostek was seen this year in a cobalt blue mini dress and metallic gold sandals for the launch of the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

PHOTOS: Celebrities Wearing Nike Air Force 1s