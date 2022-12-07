Kelly Clarkson’s Daughter River Rose Sparkles in Rainbow Gucci Dress & Ballet Flats at People’s Choice Awards 2022

Kelly Clarkson and her daughter River Rose Blackstock had a mother-daughter date-night at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards on Dec. 6. The duo joined a slew of A-list stars at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

River Rose served as her mother’s plus one at the annual ceremony. Her young brother Remington Alexander Blackstock was not in attendance. River Rose looked adorable for the evening out. The 8-year-old made a sparkling appearance in a beige Gucci dress. The piece had short puffy sleeves and was decorated with sequin rainbow accents throughout. The garment was also embossed with Gucci near the hem.

(L-R) Kelly Clarkson and her daughter River Rose Blackstock attend the 2022 People’s Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar on Dec. 6, 2022 in Santa Monica, Calif. CREDIT: E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty I

River Rose complemented her outfit with white streamlined stockings. For accessories, she covered her hair with a satin headband and carried her essentials in a small pink crossbody bag.

Completing River Rose’s look was a pair of ballet flats. The shoe style had a thin strap across the instep and a square tan heel.

Ballet flats as a women’s shoe style emerged in the 1950s, and soon caught on as a pleasant medium between heels and sneakers. The feminine-meets-functional shoes are well and truly back in business and better than ever. The style was especially popular in the noughties, though it has stayed in fashion over the decades for its versatility of wear.

Clarkson wore a red gown that featured a zig-zag ruffled look. The vibrant dress was made up of a polka-dot mesh material. The daytime talk show host’s footwear was hidden by her ruffled gown. She admitted that she eschewed a pair of heels for the event — joking that at 5-foot-3 she struggled to reach the microphone without height-boosting footwear.

The singer received the award for The Daytime Talk Show of 2022 for her namesake program.

Shania Twain, Kelly Clarkson and River Rose Blackstock attend the 2022 People’s Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar on Dec. 6, 2022 in Santa Monica, Calif. CREDIT: E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty I

The People’s Choice Awards recognizes figures across the entertainment industry, who are voted for online by the public. Hosted by Kenan Thompson at Los Angeles’ Barker Hangar, the 2022 nominees feature stars including Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Quinta Brunson, Jennifer Lopez, Brad Pitt and Keke Palmer. Notable honorees include Ryan Reynolds (People’s Icon Award), Lizzo (People’s Champion Award) and Shania Twain (Music Icon Award). Twain and Lauren Spencer-Smith will also perform during the ceremony.

