Rita Ora Elevates Tube Top & Mini Skirt With Chunky Platform Flip-Flops in Paris

Rita Ora is known for taking risks fashion-wise, her choice of bold colors and prints never disappoint. Case in point: her latest look. On Friday, the British singer made quite the departure out of her hotel in Paris. The songwriter has been enjoying an eventful excursion in the City of Lights with her boyfriend Taika Waititi.

Ora looked cute and casual as stepped out in a lemon co-ord. The preppy set offered a nostalgic Y2K feel as it consisted of a tube top and matching mini skirt that sat perfectly on her hips.

Rita Ora exits her hotel in Paris, France on July 29, 2022. CREDIT: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

Rita Ora spotted leaving her hotel in Paris, France on July 29, 2022. CREDIT: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

To take her look up a notch, the “Let Me Love You” hitmaker accessorized with black oversized sunglasses and layered pendant necklaces. Ora continued with a selection of gold bangles and carried her must-haves in a black Hermés bag. Sticking to her signature vibrant vibe, the songwriter added hot pink tassels to the coveted purse.

The “Poison” hitmaker gave her look a slick boost with black platform wedge flip-flops. The shoe style featured a red, yellow and green thong strap that sat between the toes and was set on a chunky platform heel. Platform flip-flops are big summer 2022 trend. The controversial sandal from the early-aughts has returned in a big way and brands are catching on and churning out their own takes.

Rita Ora leaves her hotel in Paris, France on July 29, 2022. CREDIT: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

When it comes to shoes, Ora likes to mix up her style. She often opts for trendy footwear, like ankle-wrap sandals, slip-on mules and thong heels from brands like Versace, Kat Maconie and Miu Miu, among others. Ora is a mainstay in the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for Donna Karan, Roberto Cavalli and Escada over the years. The musician has collaborated on past fashion lines with Tezenis and Adidas Originals, as well as a shoe capsule with Giuseppe Zanotti.

