Rita Ora Elevates Her Shoe Game In An Artistic Corset Top and 2000s Style Platform Flip-Flops With Taika Waititi In Paris

Rita Ora got artsy while at the Louvre in Paris with her boyfriend Taika Waititi.

The British singer-songwriter pulled a casual outfit for her museum outing with Waititi. He brought both of his daughters on the excursion, making the trip to France a family affair. Ora posted quick snapshots and video of her time at the famous art museum, the singer even sharing her outfit of the day set to L$d by Luclover on her TikTok.

Keeping the heat in mind, Ora went with a yellow and green floral structured corset top that evoked some of the works of art hanging in the museum. The top had a pointed front that defined and lengthened the silhouette. On bottom, Ora went for tan pleated dress pants, closed with a row of turtleshell buttons down the front. The trousers were oversized, the baggy style practically engulfing Ora’s shoes in the process.

Rita Ora with her boyfriend Taika Waititi, his daughters Matewa Kiritapu and Te Hinekahu visit the Louvre Museum on July 29, 2022 in Paris, France. CREDIT: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

Ora accessorized liberally with gold statement jewelry on her neck, forearm, and wrists, the star stacking her jewelry up high for that maximalist look. The “Barricades” songstress shielded her eyes from the sun with large black futuristic-looking frames with yellow tinted lenses. Ora also carried a reflective silver mini purse with a silver chain over her shoulder, the singer clearly aiming for more whimsical and loud accessories.

As far as footwear went, Ora looked as if she’d stepped out of the 2000s, channeling that time period with her funky shoes. Ora wore chunky black platform flip-flops that had her towering over many of the museum goers and even Waititi. The thong style was equipped with sizable platforms that lifted Ora to new heights, while taking her outfit to the next level.