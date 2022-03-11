Rita Ora Mixes Prints & Clashes Colors in Striking Streetwear Outfit

Rita Ora has been making moves in style in New York City. The British songwriter was spotted leaving The Bowery Hotel in the Big Apple on Thursday.

She stepped out in an eye-catching ensemble that consisted of a vibrant camouflage sweater. The long-sleeve pullover included hints of brown, yellow and black. The “Let You Love Me” singer continued to showcase her edgy sense of style by pairing her top with white and black sword-print sweatpants from Love Kills.

Rita Ora spotted at The Bowery Hotel in New York City on March 10, 2022. CREDIT: Rick Davis / SplashNews.com

Rita Ora spotted leaving The Bowery Hotel in New York City on March 10, 2022. CREDIT: Rick Davis / SplashNews.com

She added more pops of color to her street style look with a purple and yellow beanie and square silver futuristic frames. The “You For Me” artist also wore layered necklaces and strapped a black Prada bag across her body. To ground everything, she slipped into a pair of black and white sneakers.

Ora is known for hitting the scene in some stylish outfits. Last week, she shut down Milan Fashion Week as one of the many high-profile celebrities at Prada’s Fall 22′ fashion show. Ora sat front row with her boyfriend, Taika Waititi, Kim Kardashian, Storm Reid and Charli D’Amelio. She looked ultra-chic in an oversized gray blazer. The suit jacket included 3/4 navy blue satin ruched sleeves and shiny black buttons. She teamed the top with black wide-leg pants and a black top handle bag, chunky earrings, thin bracelets and midi rings. On her feet was a pair of black slingback leather sandals. The silhouette had a long sharp pointed-toe and a small triangle-shaped heel.

Flip through the gallery to see Ora’s best street style moments through the years.