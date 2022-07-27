Rita Ora Embraces Y2K Style Trends in Artsy Sheer Dress & Towering Block Heels in Paris With Boyfriend Taika Waititi

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Rita Ora knows how to vacation in style.

The singer posted to her Instagram on Wednesday showing off an outfit in a series of photos while spending time in Paris, joined by her boyfriend Taika Waititi. In her post, she wore a sheer midi dress with various graphic prints. The neutral colored garment featured black spaghetti straps, a square neckline and a slit. She added black undergarments under the dress. Ora accessorized the daring look with a dainty necklace as well as rings and stacks of chunky bracelets.

Ora added height to her frame with her shoes. She wore a pair of black peep-toe platform heels. Her leather sandals featured a chunky platform that added at least an inch to the overall height as well as a block heel and a thin ankle strap for extra support.

When it comes to shoes, Ora’s like to mix up her style. The “Let You Love Me” singer often opts for trendy footwear, like ankle-wrap sandals, slip-on mules and thong heels from brands like Versace, Kat Maconie and Miu Miu, among others. Ora’s a mainstay in the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for Donna Karan, Roberto Cavalli and Escada over the years. The musician has collaborated on past fashion lines with Tezenis and Adidas Originals, as well as a shoe capsule with Giuseppe Zanotti. She’s also been a longtime partner of ShoeDazzle, creating several collections for the budget-friendly brand.

Soar to new heights with these leather platforms.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Schutz Lenne Ankle Strap Platform Sandal, $123

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Buy Now: London Rag Alice Sandal, $70

CREDIT: Courtesy of Dolce Vita

Buy Now: Dolce Vita Wessi Heels, $150

Click to discover Ora’s top street style moments over the years in the gallery.