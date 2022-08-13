Rita Ora Shares Outfit Round-Up Featuring Sky-High Platform Sandals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Rita Ora shared a round up of outfits from her week on Instagram today.

The “Let You Love Me” songstress posted a slideshow of pictures, each one more colorful than the next. The slideshow began with a half shot of the singer wearing high-waisted orange boxing shorts with an asymmetrical long sleeve crop top. Ora paired those pieces with a slouchy pink and purple knitted bucket hat and layered necklaces.

The second outfit sees the star in a blue and black midi dress with long sleeves and a keyhole cut-out. Ora paired that futuristic ensemble with large black sunglasses, a matching thigh holster, and chunky black platform sandals with peep-toe detailing. The performer posted this outfit multiple times from different angles.

In similar styles, the next few images see Ora wearing two dresses, one in a black maxi style and one in a mini pink and green. The latter was paired with platform single-toe sandals in black while the multicolored piece was paired with thong sandals also in a sky-high platform style. Each ensemble was paired with a maximal approach on colorful and eye-catching accessories.

Platform heels feature an elevated sole and typically a blocky high heel 4 inches or higher. The platformed construction helps compensate for the height of the heel, allowing for more height than a traditional pump without any added discomfort.

Last we saw the superstar, Ora was having fun alone at home, dancing her heart out to Beyonce’s new album in a short TikTok. The “Poison” songstress wore a maroon and yellow maxi dress with thick shoulder straps and a risky print featuring a nude female form. With the eye-catching dress came a maximalist approach to jewelry, Ora donning silver bracelets one after another, the star also stacking her silver and turquoise necklaces.

Add some flair to your next outfit with a pair of platform sandals.

CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Steve Madden Lessa Platform Ankle Strap Sandal, $110.

CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: London Rag Alice Sandal, $70.

CREDIT: Macy's

To Buy: Madden Girl Omega Two-Piece Platform Dress Sandals, $69.