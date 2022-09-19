Rita Ora Slips Into Neon Illusion Dress & Crystalized Strappy Sandal Heels

Rita Ora posted a slideshow of images from a night out on her Instagram yesterday, the star clad in a sheer dress a bedazzled footwear.

The “Poison” songstress wore an “illusion” maxi dress made of black mesh with neon green and blue, the style layered overtop a black bra top and high waisted underwear that offered the “Fifty Shades Of Grey” actress some extra coverage. Ora accessorized sparingly with a gold wrap around piercing style necklace, matching bracelets, and stacked rings, her face eclipsed by shady chunky black sunglasses.

Adding some extra bling, Ora strapped on black sandal heels with thick secure straps dotted with sparkling crystals. The three to four-inch heels Ora wore offered the Brit a few extra inches, lengthening her silhouette. The shoe is a closet staple for many, thanks to its versatility and range of colors.

Often defined by long straps that wrap around the ankle and up the leg for security, strappy sandals are a popular choice with shorter dresses and other silhouettes that showcase legs. A staple shoe of the warmer months, strappy sandals can be any heel height for versatile wear.

When it comes to shoes, Ora’s styles are varied. The “For You” singer often opts for on-trend styles. Most recently, she’s worn ankle-wrap sandals, buckled pumps, and thong heels from brands like Versace, Kat Maconie, Roger Vivier and Miu Miu, among others. Ora’s a mainstay in the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for Donna Karan, Roberto Cavalli and Escada over the years.

Rita Ora attends the Dior Men’s Spring/Summer 2023 Runway Show on May 19 in Venice, California. CREDIT: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Dior

The musician has collaborated on past fashion lines with Adidas Originals and Tezenis, as well as a shoe capsule with Giuseppe Zanotti. She’s also been a longtime partner of ShoeDazzle, creating several collections for the budget-friendly brand that all retail for under $100 on ShoeDazzle.com.

PHOTOS: See Rita Ora’s best street style moments.