Rita Ora Elevates Asymmetrical Cutout Crop Top with Opera Gloves & Crystal-Embellished Platform Sandals

Rita Ora took an edgy approach to monochromatic dressing while out in London yesterday. The British singer was spotted strutting through the streets of the City of Lights in a black coordinating set.

Ora stepped out in a one-shoulder crop top that had a risky, asymmetrical cutout near the bust and long fitted sleeves that had gloves attached. The songwriter teamed her top with a tiny black miniskirt that sat perfectly on the hips.

Rita Ora out and about in London on October 12, 2022. CREDIT: Raw Image LTD/MEGA

To further elevate the moment, Ora accessorized with statement drop earrings and carried her essentials in a silver metallic handbag. For makeup, the “Let Me Love You” hitmaker went with a grey smokey eye and glossy neutral pout. She parted her hair in the middle and styled it straight.

When it came down to the shoes, Ora completed her look with a towering set of crystal-embellished platform sandals. The silhouette had a sparkling strap across the toe and sat atop a chunky, stacked outsole.

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. Post-pandemic, platform shoes have emerged as one of the most popular footwear styles. The dramatic heel easily adds flair to any outfit.

Rita Ora spotted out in London on October 12, 2022. CREDIT: Raw Image LTD/MEGA

When it comes to shoes, Ora likes to mix up her style. She often opts for trendy footwear, like ankle-wrap sandals, slip-on mules and thong heels from brands like Versace, Kat Maconie and Miu Miu, among others. Ora is a mainstay in the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for Donna Karan, Roberto Cavalli and Escada over the years. The musician has collaborated on past fashion lines with Tezenis and Adidas Originals, as well as a shoe capsule with Giuseppe Zanotti.

PHOTOS: Discover Rita Ora’s top street style moments over the years in the gallery.