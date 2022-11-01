Rita Ora Embodies Lisle Von Rhuman from ‘Death Becomes Her’ in Beaded Top & Kitten Heels at Jonathan Ross’ Halloween Party

Rita Ora arrived at Jonathan Ross’s Halloween party at The House of Koko yesterday in London. The singer was dressed in a costume inspired by soothsayer Lisle Von Rhuman from the Meryl Streep and Goldie Hawn classic “Death Becomes Her.”

Sporting a short black bob, the British pop star styled a multicolored beaded top strung together with swirling gold pendants that cascaded down the star’s body, offering her little coverage in the process.

On bottom, Ora wore a red velvet wrap skirt held in place with a hair pick and embossed with a floral print. The maxi skirt featured undetectable beaded detailing on the tattered hem that mirrored her top and a risky side slit that traveled up the “Fifty Shades of Grey” actress’ leg.

Rita Ora attends Jonathan Ross’s Halloween Party at The House of KOKO on October 31, 2022 in London, England. CREDIT: Dave Benett/Getty Images for KOK

On her feet, the “Let You Love Me” songstress styled black peep toe kitten heel mules with an open back and square toes. The shoe style is most often thought of in its closed-toe variety, though it can also be open-toed as well. The shoe silhouette usually features a thick strap across the top of the foot and no back.

Rita Ora attends Jonathan Ross’s Halloween Party at The House of KOKO on October 31, 2022 in London, England. CREDIT: Dave Benett/Getty Images for KOK

When it comes to shoes, Ora’s styles are varied. The “For You” singer often opts for on-trend styles. Most recently, she’s worn ankle-wrap sandals, buckled pumps, and thong heels from brands like Versace, Kat Maconie, Roger Vivier, and Miu Miu, among others. Ora’s a mainstay in the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for Donna Karan, Roberto Cavalli and Escada over the years.

The musician has collaborated on past fashion lines with Adidas Originals and Tezenis, as well as a shoe capsule with Giuseppe Zanotti. She’s also been a longtime partner of ShoeDazzle, creating several collections for the budget-friendly brand that all retail for under $100 on ShoeDazzle.com.

