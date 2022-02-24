Rita Ora Is Business-Chic in Oversized Gray Blazer, Wide-Leg Pants and Sharp Pointy Slingback Sandals at Prada’s Fashion Show

Rita Ora was one of the high-profile celebrities to lead the way at Prada’s Fall 22′ fashion show on Thursday in Milan. The songwriter sat front row with her boyfriend, Taika Waititi, Kim Kardashian, Storm Reid and Charli D’Amelio. Ora looked ultra-chic in an oversized gray blazer. The top included 3/4 navy blue satin ruched sleeves and shiny black buttons.

Rita Ora arrives at the Prada Fall 2022 Womenswear Fashion Show on February 24, 2022 in Milan, Italy. CREDIT: Stefano Costantino / MEGA

Her accessories added a retro vibe to her ensemble. The “Let You Love Me” singer complemented her business casual fit with silver square frames, chunky earrings, thin bracelets and midi rings. Ora also carried a black top handle bag that was complete with a long color charm keychain on the side.

Rita Ora attends Prada Fall 2022 Womenswear Fashion Show on February 24, 2022 in Milan, Italy. CREDIT: Courtesy of Prada

MILAN, ITALY – Rita Ora and Taika Waititi attend Prada Fall 2022 Womenswear Fashion Show on February 24, 2022 in Milan, Italy. CREDIT: Courtesy of Prada

The “You For Me” artist slicked her blond locs back into a bun and opted for neutral makeup with a sharp winged eyeliner. To ground everything, Ora tied her relaxed look together with a pair of black leather sandals. The slingback silhouette featured a long sharp pointed-toe and a small triangle-shaped heel.

Ora has been serving up some serious style at Milan Fashion Week. The “Twist” actress attended Fendi’s Fall Fashion 2022 show wore a long-sleeved white blazer with sharp lapels, side slits and a knee-length silhouette. Cinched with a white belt accented with a “FF” logo buckle, the star paired the top with matching white wide-leg pants. She accessorized with a range of accessories including, acetate-rimmed sunglasses, gold rings, an “R” pendant necklace and Fendi’s new white leather Fendigraphy mini bag. On her feet, was a open-toe shoes that featured thin soles and metallic toe straps

Click through the gallery to see more celebs on the front row at Prada.