Rita Ora Wears Boho-Meets-Rock Outfit in Patent Leather Pants at Glastonbury Festival

Rita Ora was super excited to be back at the Glastonbury Festival on Sunday in England.

The Glastonbury Festival is a five day music festival that takes place in the sweeping fields of Somerset, England. Due to COVID-19, the festival was canceled during 2020 and 2021, so this marks the first time in three years that it has hosted in-person concerts — and Ora made sure to document her excitement on Instagram.

She shared a gallery of photos that also included a video from backstage as Fatboy Slim performed. While Ora herself has performed on the Glastonbury stage in the past, this year she was happy to be a spectator, and her looks were absolutely amazing.

Rita Ora at Glastonbury Festival on June 26. CREDIT: Splash

Ora wore a pink cotton crop top-style tank that was trimmed in white lace. The tank featured a frayed detailing that dropped down from the waistline. She paired the top with layers upon layers of necklaces, included some that featured crystals, beads and turquoise stones. In these photos, she’s wearing the top with black patent leather pants, however from her Instagram post it looks like she also changed into some black jean shorts with the top as well.

For footwear from the weekend, she’s wearing chunky black lug-soled boots. Ora is also wearing fierce Prada Shield Logo sunglasses that are a tad oversized and feature sharp edges. She wore her hair down in beachy waves that brought out the perfect festival-feel.