Rita Ora Gives Oversized Men’s Suiting Feminine Twists at Dior Men’s Spring 2023 Fashion Show

When attending one of the biggest men’s runway shows of the season, it only makes sense to don menswear — even if you’re a woman known for feminine-leaning style statements. For the Dior Men’s Spring 2023 runway show, Rita Ora leaned heavily into the menswear realm, intertwining her signature style touches into a traditionally masculine suit silhouette.

Rita Ora attends the Dior Men’s Spring/Summer 2023 Runway Show in Venice, California on May 19. CREDIT: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Dior

For the event, Ora wore an extremely oversized men’s suit, which featured an open knee-skimming blazer and creased trousers draped gently around her waist. The 31-year-old singer paired the look with a printed yellow blouse featuring cheeky white dogs, which she wore slightly unbuttoned. For footwear, Ora wore pointed black pumps, which were hidden under the bunched hem of her oversized trousers.

Going with a majorly oversized silhouette head-to-toe is always a style risk, but Ora pulled off the look flawlessly.

To accessorize her runway-ready look, Ora wore ornate gold hoop earrings and a gorgeously gaudy gold necklace. To let her statement earrings shine, Ora wore her long gently blown-out locks hanging down her back. For glam, Ora wore a blushed makeup look featuring pink eyeshadow, rouge, and a pinky neutral lip.

The Dior Men’s spring 2023 collection brought out some of the biggest names in Hollywood. Set against an impressive ocean-themed runway, just a few blocks away on Pacific Avenue in Venice Beach, the new capsule pays homage to the Californian atmosphere with the skateboarders. The iconic creations of the house are reinterpreted by highlighting the meeting between guest designer Eli Russel Linnetz of ERL and Kim Jones—who is now in his fifth year with the fashion house. The high fashion affair featured a star-studded guest list including Michael B. Jordan, Christina Aguilera, Jaden Smith, Paula Abdul, Rita Ora, Kelly Osbourne, Kid Cudi, Cordae, Tony Hawk, Nicola and Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, Winnie Harlow, Kimora Lee Simons and so many more.