Dua Lipa’s Sister Rina Lipa Walks the GCDS Runway in a Sparkling Mesh Dress & Thigh-High Boots at Milan Fashion Week

By Kristopher Fraser
GCDS – Runway – Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023
Rina Lipa has returned to the runways. The sister to pop star Dua Lipa walked the runway for GCDS at Milan Fashion Week.

Rina walked the runway in a sparkling black mesh dress with long tassel detailing and a braided fabric neckline. The cherry on the top of the pie of her runway look was her thigh-high black heeled boots with pointed toes. Although the boots won’t release until spring 2023, they would be a welcome offering as we’ve entered fall.

MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 22: A model walks the runway of the GCDS fashion show during Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 on September 22, 2022 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Ferda Demir/Getty Images)
Rina Lipa walks the runway of the GCDS fashion show during Milan Fashion Week.
CREDIT: Getty Images

This isn’t Rina’s first time at the GCDS rodeo. She opened the brand’s fall 2021 show in Feb. 2021. Having established a relationship with the fashion house, and making headlines as the opening model, she returned to their runway this season for spring 2023.

GCDS’ co-founder Giuliano Calza was on a quest this season to create a collection that was an evolution of the brand’s fall 2022 line. To that end, his inspiration came from aliens and cartoons. He also wanted to increase his work with beading, embroidery, and crystals, as well as continue expanding into eveningwear territory. GCDS is most famous for its logo sweatshirts, but Calza is now trying to expand the brand beyond streetwear.

Dua Lipa has been a big supporter of the brand. Last May, she took to Instagram wearing the GCDS x Wolford collaboration matching monogram set. She’s also worn the GCDS crochet bikini, as evidenced by her Instagram page.

Although Rina isn’t a full-time model, her love of fashion is undeniable. In addition to walking the GCDS fall 2021 show, she’s also walked the runway for Ruben Selby at London Fashion Week and starred alongside her sister Dua in the Versace “Sisterhood” campaign. Outside of fashion, Rina is focusing on her acting career, having recently landed a role in a horror movie directed by Italian filmmaker Gianluigi Carella.

