Rihanna Brings Edgy Maternity Glamour to Cover Vogue’s May Issue in Red Lacy Jumpsuit & Pointy Pumps

Vogue unveiled its May 2022 cover star, and it’s none other than the pregnant music maven Rihanna.

The Barbadian pop star and beauty/fashion mogul posed for the cover of Vogue, which released its cover today, with her baby bump on full display. She opened up in an exclusive interview, where the magazine asked the Bad Gal about her pregnancy journey, her long-awaited album and what it’s like to redefine motherhood on her own terms.

Rihanna for US Vogue’s May 2022 cover. CREDIT: Vogue

For the cover, Rihanna wore a red lacy strapless jumpsuit from Alaïa that came with matching gloves. The garment also had a sweetheart neckline for a refined finish. When it came to shoes, she tied everything together with a pair of red and transparent pointed-toe pumps from Alaïa. She accessorized with Chopard earrings.

Rihanna for US Vogue’s May 2022 cover. CREDIT: Vogue

Next, she donned a red quilted cropped jacket from Rick Owens that had a cropped design, complete with a scaly appearance. On the lower half, she went with a knitted orange skirt that had a billowing train.

Rihanna for US Vogue’s May 2022 cover. CREDIT: Vogue

The “Kiss It Better” singer had a dramatic moment in a black voluminous off-the-shoulder gown from Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture by Glenn Martens that had green, yellow and blue marbling throughout. The sheer design was completed with a matching black veil and transparent cap-toe pumps from Alaïa.

Rihanna for US Vogue’s May 2022 cover. CREDIT: Vogue

Finally, Rihanna slipped on a puffy black coat from Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello that featured a structured collar, sans anything underneath, paired with belly chains from Messika.

On redefining pregnancy style:

“When I found out I was pregnant, I thought to myself, There’s no way I’m going to go shopping in no maternity aisle. I’m sorry—it’s too much fun to get dressed up. I’m not going to let that part disappear because my body is changing.”

On how she intends to manage the many facets of her life after the birth of her child:

“Balance is one of my biggest challenges and always has been. And now there’s another human being coming into play, it changes what that means again. Still, I have businesses that aren’t going to run themselves. My mom handled the three of us with not even close to the amount of resources that I have, so I can absolutely do it. What it looks like? I’m not sure.”

On her long-awaited next album:

“I’m looking at my next project completely differently from the way I had wanted to put it out before. I think this way suits me better, a lot better. It’s authentic, it’ll be fun for me, and it takes a lot of the pressure off.”

On what she’s looking forward to most about motherhood:

“They’re going to teach me more than I could ever teach them. And I want them to go for it. I want to see who they are in the world, who they become. Because I’m just here to keep them on the rails—a passenger as much as the driver.”

