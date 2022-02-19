Rihanna Is Casual-Chic in a New York Mets Tee, Embellished Jeans and Strappy Sandals With A$AP Rocky in NYC

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky continue to prove they’re Hollywood’s It-fashion couple. The duo has made quite a splash with their attire recently after announcing they’re expecting their first child together.

On Friday, the “Work” singer and the “Praise the Lord” rapper were spotted out and about in New York City. A$AP Rocky wore a white puffer jacket that featured silver, bronze and gold embellishments in a striped design. He also sported off-white-colored baggy trousers that incorporated the same adornments down the sides of each leg. As for accessories, he wore a nature print-inspired beanie that tied his look together.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky out and about in NYC on Feb. 18, 2022. CREDIT: BeautifulSignatureIG / SplashNews.com

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky out and about in NYC on Feb. 18, 2022. CREDIT: BeautifulSignatureIG / SplashNews.com

Meanwhile, Rihanna wore a brown hooded jacket that was slightly loose-fitting, gray New York Mets T-shirt and roomy faded jeans that had multicolored gems scattered all over the denim. She accessorized with a chunky gold bracelet, gold Dior necklace and sleek black sunglasses.

A closer look at Rihanna’s black sparkly sandals and A$AP Rocky’s white Air Force 1 sneakers. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

To ground the ensemble, Rihanna opted for a pair of black heeled sandals featuring a sparkly ankle strap that she tied on the outside of her jeans around the ankle. Rocky chose to slide his feet into a pair of white high-top Air Force 1 sneakers for a streamlined appearance.

The two fashion-forward looks speak to both Rihanna and Rocky’s unique tastes. From Gucci x Balenciaga The Hacker Project pieces to painted denim and slouchy activewear, the couple showcases their ability to mix and match aesthetics effortlessly.

