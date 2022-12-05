Rihanna Amps Up Sheer Dress & Padlock Sandals With 14K Gold Chain & Y2K-Inspired Eyeshadow for Miami Night Out

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Rihanna put her own stylish spin on evening attire during her latest outing. The “Lift Me Up” singer was spotted dining at Carbone restaurant in Miami on Dec. 3.

Riri amped up a monochromatic style moment while several statement accessories. The fashion icon and beauty mogul stepped out in a sheer chiffon gown by Christopher Esber. To take things up a notch, she accessorized with a 14K gold chain from Vintage by Misty and carried her essentials in a vintage Fendi Python Baguette Bag.

Rihanna out in Miami on Dec. 3, 2022. CREDIT: GC Images

For glam, the Superbowl headliner went with bright blue eyeshadow and a glossy neutral pout. Riri parted her hair in the middle and let her curly tresses cascade on her shoulders.

Related Kate Moss' Daughter Lila Moss is Smoothly Sharp in A Silk Suit and Sandals at Dior's Fall 2023 Menswear Show Khloe Kardashian Amps Up Sleek Jumpsuit & Padlock Sandals With Sparkling Alien Purse at W Magazine x Burberry Miami Party Rihanna Shines Bright Like a Diamond in Sequined Crop Top & Metallic Heels at ASAP Rocky's Performance in Miami

Completing the Fenty founder’s look was the Tom Ford Croc Padlock pointy sandals in chocolate, which retail for $1,290.

Tom Ford Croc Padlock CREDIT: FFWR

Strappy sandals are taking center stage right now as one of the popular shoe styles. With signature interlaced straps varying from barely-there to maximalist-like styles, lace-up sandals are the versatile shoe of the season.

Rihanna out in Miami on Dec. 3, 2022. CREDIT: GC Images

For Rihanna, no shoe is too bold — or heel too high. The “Rated R” musician has worn a wide range of spectacular shoes over the years, including sky-high heels and chunky sneakers. Rihanna’s red carpet styles often include strappy sandals, platforms and pointed-toe pumps by Muaddi, Prada and Tom Ford that coordinate with her equally bold outfits.

Rihanna is one of the fashion industry’s most beloved “it” girls, and the main reason is due to her personal style. She mixes edginess with chic styles, while also setting her own trends. When she’s not attending a formal event, her street style looks also take precedence, with her wearing intricate leathers, slinky dresses, billowing outerwear and slouchy denim that help her execute her vision.

Click through the gallery to see more of Rihanna’s best shoe moments through the years.