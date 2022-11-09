Rihanna Masterfully Elevates Crocodile Jacket With Saint Laurent Sandals at ‘Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4’ Premiere

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Rihanna brought edgy biker style to the “Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4″ premiere in Simi Valley, Calif. on Nov. 3. The photos released today see the singer dressed in Saint Laurent from head to toe.

Rihanna was dressed in a crocodile-embossed leather jacket with a matching skirt from Saint Laurent’s spring 2022 collection. The jacket featured an oversized collar and a belted waistline cinching the silhouette. Rihanna paired it with a crocodile-embossed leather pencil skirt with a large leather strip falling down to her feet.

On her feet, the hitmaker stepped into black strappy sandal heels also from Saint Laurent’s spring 2022 collection. These $1,395 shoes featured four thin straps secured in place with bedazzled silver buckles. The style had stiletto heels elevating Rihanna’s outfit by 4.5 inches.

For Rihanna, no shoe is too bold — or heel too high. The “Rated R” musician has worn a wide range of spectacular shoes over the years, including sky-high heels and chunky sneakers. Rihanna’s red carpet styles often include strappy sandals, platforms and pointed-toe pumps by Muaddi, Prada and Tom Ford that coordinate with her equally bold outfits.

Savage X Fenty’s Vol. 4 show, creatively directed and executively produced by Rihanna, will debut on Nov. 9. As always, the sultry occasion’s featured collection will be available to shop on Amazon and Savage X Fenty’s websites upon release. This year’s show — similar to past lineups — boasts a diverse and star-studded cast of models, including Cara Delevingne, Bella Poarch, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Simulacra Liu, Irina Shayk, Joan Smalls, Marsai Martin, Kornbread, Rickey Thompson and Precious Lee. The event also features musical performances by a variety of global artists, including Maxwell, Anitta, Don Toliver and Burna Boy.

