Rihanna Gets ‘Dolled Up’ to Model Savage X Fenty Lingerie With Amina Muaddi Floral Pumps in Post-Baby Return to Instagram

Rihanna has been keeping a low profile since welcoming her first child, a baby boy with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky in May. Although the Barbadian singer has been missing in action on her personal social media accounts, she managed to make an appearance via her lingerie line Savage X Fenty.

In a new photo uploaded on the brand’s account on Sunday, Rihanna poses on the floor of a dark room in an orange set from Savage X Fenty’s “Dolled Up” Xtra VIP Box. Retailing for $101, the set includes a plunging camisole that features thin spaghetti straps and a ruffled hemline. The garment was also decorated with floral and lace detailing on the bust. Rihanna teamed the vibrant piece with the matching Dolled Up Lace Tap Short. The mid-rise bottoms have a V-shape at the front and back of the waistline and also includes a lace insert at the center.

All dolled up… For no one but ya damn self 🌶

Grab the new Dolled Up Xtra VIP Box. #uxtra @rihanna pic.twitter.com/WBVmXCbdng — Savage X Fenty by Rihanna (@SavageXFenty) August 1, 2022

Riri parted her hair in the middle and styled it straight. For glam, she went with a shimmering highlight and glossy lip. To place more emphasis on the outfit, she simply accessorized with a thin gold necklace. The angle of the photo allowed for a peak at her footwear choice. The “Work” musician completed the risky ensemble with Amina Muaddi’s Ursina Crystal-Embellished Floral-Print Satin Pumps. Available on Net-A-Porter, the pumps are made from retro floral-print satin and feature an elongated pointed toe, crystal-encrusted straps and are set on a high stiletto heel.

Amina Muaddi Ursina Crystal-Embellished Floral-Print Satin Pumps. CREDIT: NET-A-PORTER

Launched by Rihanna in 2018, Savage X Fenty emphasizes confidence and inclusivity, and is designed for all genders, sizes, and backgrounds. Along with lingerie, the line features bras, underwear, sleepwear, and loungewear.

