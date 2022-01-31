Rihanna Reveals She’s Pregnant After Baby Bump Debut Alongside A$AP Rocky

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s official. Rihanna is having a baby. The 33-year-old fashion icon is expecting her first child with her boyfriend and rapper, A$AP Rocky. The Bad Gal set social media timelines and headlines ablaze after new photos showed off her growing belly on Monday.

For years, pregnancy rumors have swirled over the makeup mogul, and even as recent as December last year, but she continuously denied the claims. However, on Friday the dynamic duo was spotted walking around Harlem, NY, which is Rocky’s hometown. The “We Found Love” artist made no efforts to hide her baby bump. In fact, she bared it proudly and was all smiles while holding hands with Rocky.

In true Rihanna form, she made the big announcement in style. The Fenty founder was photographed wearing a long bright pink Chanel coat. Although the temperatures were below freezing on the east coast and snow had just hit the ground, that didn’t stop the billionaire baddie from keeping her outerwear open.

Riri paired her almost ankle-length jacket with light-washed ripped jeans. The baggy jeans included slits at the knees and dragged on the ground making it hard to get a peak at her shoes. When it came down to accessories, the Barbadian singer adorned her baby bump with a large gold cross, pearls and other jewels. She pulled her loose wavy hair into a half up, half down style and complemented her look with subtle makeup and neutral nails.

A$AP Rocky also wore a fashionable fit. The “Praise the Lord” rapper tried to stay warm by layering his outfit. Pretty Flacko sported an oversized denim jacket, which he wore over a cream sweater that included a hood. He finished off his look with leather pants, chunky combat boots and a black beanie hat.

The power couple has been well acquainted since Rihanna starred in Rocky’s “Fashion Killa” music video in 2013. In 2021, Rocky officially ignited their love affair when he called Riri the “love of his life,” during an interview. Neither of the two have yet to comment on the big news, but they have both been open about wanting to start a family.

Rihanna seen out and about in New York City on Jan. 27, 2022. CREDIT: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

Rihanna in NYC in an orange coat and Gucci x Balenciaga knife heels on Jan. 26, 2022. CREDIT: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

Rihanna in a plaid jacket and black boots in NYC on Jan. 25, 2022. CREDIT: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com