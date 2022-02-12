Rihanna Wraps Her Baby Bump in Colorful Sequins on the Red Carpet

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Rihanna wrapped her baby bump in a sparkling ensemble on Friday night. The “Kiss It Better” singer hosted and attended a Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin celebration in Los Angeles. Alongside her was boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

The couple is expecting their first child together. Rihanna announced her pregnancy at the end of January.

For the outfit, Rihanna donned a green and purple shredded crystal outfit from The Attico that had a gradient pattern throughout. The top half featured a halter and sleeveless silhouette that incorporated straps along the back for extra support. The peek-a-boo hole through the top showed off the musician’s baby bump. On the lower half, she opted for a pair of purple trousers that had the same design as the top just in a white, pink and purple ombre style. She accessorized with a statement-making watching and equally as bold watches and earrings.

To complete everything, Rihanna slipped on a pair of purple metallic reptilian sandals that had a few straps across the toes.

Rihanna is known for being one of the fashion industry’s most beloved “it” girls and has shown for years that she knows what innovative style is. For example, her Swarovski sheer crystal dress from the 2014 CFDA Awards is one of her most beloved looks due to her taking risk. And when she’s not creating waves on red carpets, she’s off-duty in popular trends like Gucci x Balenciaga Knife heels and shredded Balenciaga jeans paired with a printed headscarf for a grunge/early aughts feel.

The “What Have You Been” singer has created a name for herself as an entrepreneur and has two companies, Savage x Fenty and Fenty Beauty. She has also starred in campaigns for luxury labels like Balmain and Dior.

