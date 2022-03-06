Rihanna Cozies Up in Fuzzy Suede Coat, Jeans and Thigh-High Leather Boots

Rihanna debuted her boldest footwear yet on Instagram — proving yet again her upending of traditional maternity style for drama and edge.

The Grammy Award-winning singer posed in a garden, wearing blue jeans with a simple cream hoodie. Her look gained a sleek, winter-friendly touch with a brown suede coat that featured a long silhouette, wide sleeves, sharp lapels and studded pockets. Giving the piece a whimsical energy was a white shearling lining and accents, completing her ensemble with a cozy texture and continuing her dynamic pregnancy wardrobe.

“I can’t stand me…” the singer cryptically captioned the photo dump.

When it came to shoes, Rihanna cemented her penchant for statement footwear with a pair of bold brown boots. The style featured dramatic thigh-high uppers that nearly touched the singer’s waist, featuring a leather texture, wide fit and allover slouched silhouette. The pair was finished with pointed toes and stiletto heels that appeared to be 3-4 inches in height, giving her latest ensemble a sleek and warm appearance.

Boots like Rihanna’s are a top fall and winter trend, featuring tall silhouettes in neutral hues for versatile wear and fuller coverage. Similar pairs have also been seen in new collections by Acne Studios, Isabel Marant and Alexandre Vauthier during Paris Fashion Week this year. Aside from Rihanna, stars Julia Fox, Kim Kardashian and Kacey Musgraves have also worn bold Diesel, Balenciaga and Stella McCartney boots in recent weeks. Rihanna’s no stranger to the style, wearing similar boots on numerous occasions.

Rihanna out and about in a plaid jacket and black boots in NYC on Jan. 25. CREDIT: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

For Rihanna, no shoe is too bold — or heel too high. The “We Found Love” singer has worn a wide range of shoes over the years, including sky-high heels and chunky sneakers. Rihanna’s red carpet styles often include strappy sandals, platforms and pointed-toe pumps by Amina Muaddi, Prada and Tom Ford that coordinate with her outfits. Her off-duty styles also include similarly daring sandals and boots by Celine, Givenchy and Saint Laurent.

However, she’s also known for wearing statement sneakers by New Balance, Nike and Puma. Aside from her repertoire of stylish shoes, Rihanna’s also found success in launching her own Savage X Fenty, Fenty Beauty and Fenty labels in the fashion and beauty industries. Additionally, she’s served as a collaborator, campaign star and muse for top brands that including Dior, Chanel and Manolo Blahnik.

