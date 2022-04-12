Rihanna Is Pretty in Pink Wearing Statement Reptilian Pumps With a Bralette & Slouchy Jeans for Dinner

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Rihanna continues to put her own spin on maternity-wear. The “If It’s Lovin’ That You Want” singer was spotted last night while leaving the restaurant “The Nice Guy” in Los Angeles wearing a cozy and casual look.

Rihanna out and about in Los Angeles on April 11, 2022. CREDIT: PhotosByDutch / SplashNews.com

For the outfit, she donned a pink terry cloth material bralette that had a plunging scoop neckline and featured a striped pattern. On the lower half, she coordinated with a pair of pink baggy, straight-leg jeans that included distressed knees in lighter pink color that created a nice contrast in shades. And for her outerwear, Rihanna slipped on a brown hooded jacket that had puffy sleeves and caramel-hued cuffs.

Pink snakeskin-print pointed-toe pumps finished off her bright ensemble. The shoes had a height of 3 inches and incorporated a hot pink and baby pink color scheme.

A closer look at Rihanna’s pink snakeskin print pumps. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Accessories-wise, Rih Rih wore a diamond-encrusted necklace and a matching blingy watch for a sparkly touch.

The “Umbrella” singer’s clothing taste is known to be uber-chic and influential. She recently wore an Alexander Wang light pink cotton button-up top, that had crystal-embellished stripes, coordinated with off-white satin drawstring shorts, chunky wool Miu Miu socks and furry pastel pink Saint Laurent’s LA 16 mules for casual chic attire while out and about in Hollywood.

Though she gained celebrity status through chart-topping music, Rihanna has morphed her career into a fashion and beauty empire. The star has had several projects under the name Fenty, including her luxury label with LVMH, which in 2019 made her the first woman to launch an original brand at LVMH and the first woman of color to run a brand at the venerable fashion house. The label debuted for spring ’19 to much fanfare. In February 2021, LVMH announced it was pressing pause on the label “pending better conditions.” Rihanna also has her Savage x Fenty lingerie and loungewear label and her Fenty Beauty makeup and skincare line. Rihanna also had successful footwear collections, including her Fenty x Puma collaborations, which released a much-loved creeper that was named FNAA Shoe of the Year in 2016. She also collaborated with footwear designer Amina Muaddi in 2020, which received recognition as the 2020 FNAA Collaboration of the Year.

