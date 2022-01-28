Rihanna Serves Sporty Glamour in a Track Jacket and Pumps That Lace Up to the Knees

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Rihanna shows how to elevate athletic-wear with her latest outfit. The “Love on the Brain” singer was spotted while out and about in New York City on Thursday night.

The pop star turned fashion mogul donned a blue, black and white track jacket from Martine Rose that added a sporty touch to her vibe. On the lower half, she threw on a blue sweat skirt that featured a fluffy green lining around the bottom. She accessorized with a blue, black and white fuzzy scarf and a gaggle of layered necklaces and dainty earrings.

To ground everything, Bad Gal Riri opted for a pair of white lace-up pointed-toe heels that unified her attire with a subtle burst of contrast.

The “Umbrella” singer is known for having a style aesthetic marveled by the fashion industry and her fans alike. As of late, she has worn some of last year’s most popular collections, like the puffer vest from the Gucci x Balenciaga The Hacker Project collection, while even adding her own twist to trends of the past like her head-to-toe leather ensemble. When it comes to shoes, she also plays with trendy silhouettes like Louis Vuitton sneaker boots and Balenciaga Knife boots.

The entrepreneur has created a name for herself as an entrepreneur and has two companies, Savage x Fenty and Fenty Beauty. She has also starred in campaigns for luxury labels like Balmain and Dior.

