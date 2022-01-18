Rihanna Goes Wild for Western Inspo in Louis Vuitton Sneaker Boots With Ripped Jeans & Bomber Jacket

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Rihanna makes a bold, relaxed statement with her latest look.

The “Kiss It Better” singer posted a photoset on Instagram yesterday that showed the Barbadian pop star wearing a rather trendy getup. For the ensemble, Rih Rih popped on a black crinkled bomber jacket with a slouchy black top underneath. On the lower half, she slipped on a pair of distressed light-wash jeans that upped the ante of her vibe. She went with wet and wavy tresses that added a sleek yet fitting touch to the outfit.

When it came down to the shoes, Rihanna opted for a pair of white Louis Vuitton Trainer sneaker boots, which retail for $3,900. The shoes featured a white cowgirl boot upper meshed with an athletic sneaker bottom that creates a juxtaposition of sporty and western flairs.

Rihanna is one of the fashion industry’s most beloved “it” girls, and the main reason is due to her personal style. She has an edgy and chic sartorial sense that’s indicative of the time while also setting her own trends. Some of her most talked-about moments have taken place on the red carpets of the industry’s biggest events, like her famous yellow Guo Pei gown at the 2015 Met Gala to her sheer Swarovski crystal dress at the 2014 CFDA Awards. When she’s not making a grand statement, her street style looks also take precedence, with her wearing intricate leathers, billowing outerwear, slinky dresses and slouchy denim that help her execute her vision.

The “Unfaithful” singer has made a name for herself with the fashion industry and currently operates her lingerie line Savage x Fenty and her beauty line, Fenty Beauty. She was also Dior’s first black brand ambassador. Rih has also starred in ad campaigns for brands like Balmain, Puma and Stance.

