×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Rihanna Laces Up Sultry Sandals for Milan Fashion Week Appearance With A$AP Rocky

By Allie Fasanella
Allie Fasanella

Allie Fasanella

More Stories By Allie

View All
SPL5292379_010-2
Rihanna’s Best Shoe Moments
Rihanna’s Best Shoe Moments
Rihanna’s Best Shoe Moments
Rihanna’s Best Shoe Moments
View Gallery 48 Images

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are enjoying Milan Fashion Week and not going unnoticed.

The couple, who are expecting their first child together, was spotted stepping out for the second time on Friday. The billionaire Fenty mogul showed off a sparkly black Gucci mini dress with skinny shoulder straps and a cut-out design on the stomach. She topped that off with a loud purple fur coat from Gucci’s pre-fall 2022 collection and grounded her look with a pair of sultry black lace-up sandals featuring glittering straps.

rihanna, asap rocky, cargo pants, gucci pre-fall 2022 coat, milan fashion week, adidas, adidas x gucci, palace skateboards vest, ski mask, purple fur coat, lace-up high heel sandals
Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are spotted leaving their hotel to head to a club in Milan during Fashion Week on Feb. 25, 2022.
CREDIT: Splash

The 34-year-old “Kiss It Better” singer also carried a sparkling Gucci clutch bag and donned a blinged-out cross necklace. Earlier in the day, Rihanna wore the same lavish purple coat to the Gucci show. Since debuting her baby bump in NYC in January, Ri Ri has hardly been shy about showing it off. In fact, she’s been having fun highlighting her growing belly.

asap rocky, adidas x gucci, rihanna, lace-up sandals, cargo pants, milan fashion week, feb 25, 2022
ASAP Rocky leads the way for his pregnant girlfriend Rihanna while out in Milan, Italy on Feb. 25, 2022.
CREDIT: Splash

Meanwhile, A$AP Rocky kept his look more casual, sporting a camouflage vest from Palace Skateboards over a white tee paired with tan cargo pants featuring camo accents and black Adidas sneakers. The “Fashion Killa” rapper accessorized with a brown Gucci x Adidas bag and gloves to match.

asap rocky, rihanna, adidas x gucci, lace-up sandals, purple fur coat
A$AP Rocky and Rihanna are seen getting into a car.
CREDIT: Splash
rihanna wearing lace-up sandals
A closer look at Rihanna wearing black lace-up sandals with sparkly straps.
CREDIT: Splash
Flip through the gallery to see Rihanna’s most wild shoe moments of all time. 

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad