Rihanna Laces Up Sultry Sandals for Milan Fashion Week Appearance With A$AP Rocky

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are enjoying Milan Fashion Week and not going unnoticed.
The couple, who are expecting their first child together, was spotted stepping out for the second time on Friday. The billionaire Fenty mogul showed off a sparkly black Gucci mini dress with skinny shoulder straps and a cut-out design on the stomach. She topped that off with a loud purple fur coat from Gucci’s pre-fall 2022 collection and grounded her look with a pair of sultry black lace-up sandals featuring glittering straps.
The 34-year-old “Kiss It Better” singer also carried a sparkling Gucci clutch bag and donned a blinged-out cross necklace. Earlier in the day, Rihanna wore the same lavish purple coat to the Gucci show. Since debuting her baby bump in NYC in January, Ri Ri has hardly been shy about showing it off. In fact, she’s been having fun highlighting her growing belly.
Meanwhile, A$AP Rocky kept his look more casual, sporting a camouflage vest from Palace Skateboards over a white tee paired with tan cargo pants featuring camo accents and black Adidas sneakers. The “Fashion Killa” rapper accessorized with a brown Gucci x Adidas bag and gloves to match.