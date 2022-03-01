Rihanna Wows in Floor-Length Shearling Coat, Leather Mini Dress and Lace-Up Sandals at Paris Fashion Week With A$AP Rocky

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky arrive at the Off/White fashion show in Paris on February 28th 2022.

If fashion month had a prom king and queen it would be Rihanna and A$AP Rocky. Following an appearance at Alessandro Michele’s Exquisite Gucci show in Milan last week, Hollywood’s hottest It-couple jetted to Paris for the Off-White fall 2022 show. To no one’s surprise, Riri and Rocky pulled out some fashionable fits for the event.

Rihanna arrives at the Off-White fashion show in Paris with A$AP Rocky on February 28, 2022. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

Rihanna continued to demonstrate her commitment to her personal style by arriving in a pink shearling coat, which she wore over a peach leather mini dress. The jacket is one-of-a-kind, runway exclusive as part of the Diesel fall ’22 collection. It is made of 100% shearling pieced vegetable dyed leather, and pieces were hand cut to give it a raw edge finish. The makeup mogul accessorized with several layered necklaces and stud earrings. To amp up her look she continued with a neutral aesthetic and complemented her ensemble with her signature soft glam. The “Kiss it Better” singer slicked her hair back and styled it half up, half down.

When it came to footwear, the Fenty Founder took a walk on the wild side by stepping out in snakeskin strappy sandals. The heels featured a clear strap across the toe and thin heel.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky arrive at the Off-White Autumn/Winter 2022 fashion show in Paris on February 27, 2022. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

A$AP Rocky sported an all-black leather outfit that included a bomber jacket, baggy pants and an oversized hoodie. The “Praise the Lord” rapper tied his look together with black suede boots.

Riri and Rocky give a master class in style every time they step out. The powerful fashion influencers recently sent social media into a frenzy when photos revealed Rihanna’s growing belly. Since then, they have continued to bring their fashion A-game with some head-turning fits from luxury labels like Gucci, Balenciaga and Louis Vuitton.

