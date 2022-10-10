×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Rihanna Amps Up Football Jersey with 6-Inch Metallic Sandals & Distressed Diesel Jeans for Studio Session

By Ashley Rushford
Ashley Rushford

Ashley Rushford

More Stories By Ashley

View All
Rihanna
Rihanna’s Best Shoe Moments
Rihanna’s Best Shoe Moments
Rihanna’s Best Shoe Moments
Rihanna’s Best Shoe Moments
View Gallery 48 Images

After shifting the narrative around maternity style, Rihanna is now onto her next fashion phase: sporty street style. The Fenty founder and newly announced Super Bowl headliner put her own edgy flair on another football-inspired ensemble while at a recording studio in Los Angeles on Oct. 9.

Rihanna didn’t let the low-key off-duty moment stop her from stepping out in fashionable pieces. The “Work” singer wore an oversized silver metallic football jersey that featured a V-neckline with the number 25 embroidered at the center and on the sleeves.

Rihanna, Diesel, Sandals
Rihanna spotted at a studio in Los Angeles on October 9, 2022.
CREDIT: Diesel

 

 

She teamed the top with D-Sire straight 5 Pockets jeans from Diesel’s fall 2022 collection. Designed by Glenn Martens, the cotton straight-leg denim has an alternative stonewash technique and is adorned with cuts and abrasions.

Related

Jennifer Lawrence Makes an Elegant Arrival in Sheer Pearl Dress & Bucked Suede Sandals for London Premiere of 'Causeaway'

Ashley Benson Gets Slick in Bra Top Dress & Versace Stilettos for Thomas Ashbourne Dinner

Britney Spears Proves the Power of Versatile Sandals and Skinny Jeans with Vacation-Ready Crop Tops

To further elevate the moment, the Barbadian billionaire accessorized with stud earrings, a layered statement choker necklace, retro silver sunglasses and a sparkling shoulder bag. For glam, Riri went with a glossy neutral pout and styled her hair in a messy bun, and let tapered bangs frame her face.

Completing the Grammy Award winner’s look was a set of silver metallic sandals. The silhouette peaked out underneath her Diesel jeans and appeared to have a clear strap across the toe and sat atop a thin 6-inch stiletto heel.

For Rihanna, no shoe is too bold — or heel too high. The “Rated R” musician has worn a wide range of shoes over the years, including sky-high heels and chunky sneakers. Rihanna’s red carpet styles often include strappy sandals, platforms and pointed-toe pumps by Amina Muaddi, Prada and Tom Ford that coordinate with her outfits. Her off-duty styles also include similarly daring sandals and boots by Celine, Givenchy and Saint Laurent.

PHOTOS: Click to discover Rihanna’s wildest shoe moments in the gallery.

FILA Sponsored By FILA

All ‘Eyez’ on the FILA x 2PAC Collection

FILA and the Shakur Estate launch special-edition collection of footwear, apparel, and accessories.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad