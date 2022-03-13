Rihanna Flatters Baby Bump With Diamond Belly Chain, Crisscross Crop Top & Sandals at Fenty’s Ulta Launch Party

Singer and beauty icon Rihanna arrived at Ulta last night in Los Angeles for a Fenty Beauty event celebrating her new products in her Fenty Skin line.

Rihanna can be seen waving and smiling at fans as she walked through the crowd followed by an entourage, clad in a flattering outfit. The soon-to-be mom dressed up her baby bump in a shiny custom maxi skirt from Coperni with a matching crisscross silver silk top. Rihanna sparkled in jewelry, sporting Hammerman crystal and diamond bracelets and a stunning Messika custom diamond belly chain. The singer kept the bling going on her ears to match the shine in her outfit.

Products include moisturizers, foaming cleansers, fragrance-free toners, and much more all available at Sephora. The singer also has a line of makeup entitled Fenty Beauty, and Savage x Fenty lingerie, making her a multi-talented mogul.

The singer was shining from head to toe in silver sandals. The look is dazzling, showing off the best parts of Rihanna’s style while giving the crowd a sneak peek at the progression of her pregnancy. She’s expecting her first child with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

As of late, Rihanna is embracing clothing that accentuates her growing figure, giving typical maternity wear a contemporary, trend-driven twist. Rihanna is simply a breath of fresh air, bringing fashion to a whole new level with her own style. She’s a fashion icon to many, providing style inspiration every time she steps foot outside.

