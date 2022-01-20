Rihanna Goes Sleek in Head-to-Toe Leather & Cowboy Boots for Dinner With Boyfriend A$AP Rocky

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Rihanna mixed Western inspo with edge with her latest look when the “Umbrella” singer hit dinner with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky at Carbone in NYC on Wednesday.

For her outing, she wore a full leather look. She paired an oversized black leather jacket with fitted black leather pants. Underneath her jacket, a black T-shirt barely peeked out. She added a few simple necklaces to her outfit.

Rihanna at Carbone on Jan. 19. CREDIT: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

For her footwear, the Savage x Fenty entrepreneur went Western. She added black cowboy boots to her ensemble. The footwear completed the monochrome look and featured a pointed toe, a short block heel and stitching along the upper.

Cowboy boots have been a large fashion trend within the last year, ranging from Western-inspired silhouettes to authentic cowboy boots. Pairs usually include narrow toes and ankle or knee-high heights, as well as neutral uppers and thick heels.

A closer look at Rihanna’s boots. CREDIT: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

Rihanna is one of the fashion industry’s most beloved “it” girls, and the main reason is due to her personal style. She mixes edginess with chic styles, while also setting her own trends. She’s always one to watch on the red carpet and has been known to make a statement that can be talked about for years. When she’s not attending a formal event, her street style looks also takes precedence, with her wearing intricate leathers, slinky dresses, billowing outerwear and slouchy denim that help her execute her vision.

The “Pon de Replay” singer has made a name for herself within the fashion industry with her businesses as well, and currently operates her lingerie line Savage x Fenty and her beauty line, Fenty Beauty. She was Dior’s first black brand ambassador, and has also starred in ad campaigns for brands like Balmain, Puma and Stance.

Click through the gallery to see how Rihanna took fashion risks and won.

