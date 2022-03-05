Rihanna Shows Off Her Baby Bump in an Electric Blue Cutout Jumpsuit and Green Pointy Pumps

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Rihanna wrapped her baby bump in a new vibrant look.

The “Needed Me” singer shared a photoset on Instagram today that showed the pop star and billionaire entrepreneur posing while cradling her bump.

Rihanna wore an electric blue jumpsuit from Stella McCartney that had edgy cutouts and an asymmetrical design due to the neckline thronging to one side of her body. The garment came past her ankles and didn’t have any sleeves. Over it, she wore an army green trench coat that came to her ankles lined in brown cotton. It also incorporated a matching hood in the same brown fabric.

For accessories, Riri went with a pair of neon blue sunglasses and add a futuristic vibe to her outfit, coordinated with two diamond necklaces and diamond stud earrings that unified her attire.

To ground everything, Rihanna popped on a pair of teal and green pumps that matched her jumpsuit. The shoes had a sharp point and had a height of approximately three inches.

When it comes to Rihanna’s sartorial taste, she’s constantly on the pulse of what’s popular in fashion and is not afraid to put her own distinct spin on trends. For example, recently, we’ve seen her take a stab at “logomania” while wearing a Gucci x Balenciaga The Hacker Project puffer vest. Also, she wore a leather crop top, a purple fuzzy coat, black wide-leg trousers and patterned pointed-toe pumps for a festive ensemble while attending the Gucci fall ’22 show during Milan Fashion Week.

The “What Have You Been” singer has created a name for herself as an entrepreneur and has two companies, Savage x Fenty and Fenty Beauty. She has also starred in campaigns for luxury labels Balmain and Dior.

