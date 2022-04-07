Rihanna Puts a Sporty-Chic Twist on Maternity Style in Blue Ribbed Bralette & Midi Skirt With Adidas Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Rihanna continues to show that pregnancy fashion does not have to be traditional. The “Breakin’ Dishes” singer was spotted last night while leaving Nobu restaurant in West Hollywood, Calif., wearing an athletic-inspired outfit that put her baby bump on full display.

Rihanna in a denim sweatsuit and Adidas sneakers while leaving Nobu in West Hollywood on April 06, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

For the outfit, Rih Rih went with a ribbed blue sweatsuit from Alaïa. She wore a bralette that incorporated two straps. On the lower half, Rihanna wore an ankle-length skirt in the same fabric and pattern that had an elastic band that cradled her baby bump.

The “Work” singer elected to carry a Christian Dior shoulder bag and a trucker hat that read “L.A.F.D.” with layered necklaces and diamond stud earrings for a coordinating finish.

Rihanna slipped on a pair of black and white Adidas sneakers. The shoes had a black sole and the brand’s signature Three Stripes placed on the sides of each shoe in brown leather.

When it comes to Rihanna and her clothing tastes, she tends to gravitate towards chic and edgy silhouettes, and she hasn’t let her pregnancy stop her either. For example, she wore an electric blue jumpsuit paired with an army green jacket and pointy green pumps that matched for a stylish Instagram photoset. She also recently wore a light pink cotton button-up top that had crystal-embellishments paired with off-white satin drawstring shorts and chunky wool Miu Miu socks teamed with pink furry Saint Laurent’s LA 16 mules while out and about in West Hollywood.

Though she gained celebrity status through chart-topping music, Rihanna has morphed her career into a fashion and beauty empire. The star has had several projects under the name Fenty, including her luxury label with LVMH, which in 2019 made her the first woman to launch an original brand at LVMH and the first woman of color to run a brand at the venerable fashion house. Rihanna also had successful footwear collections, including her Fenty x Puma collaborations, which released a much-loved creeper that was named FNAA Shoe of the Year in 2016. She also collaborated with footwear designer Amina Muaddi in 2020, which received recognition as the 2020 FNAA Collaboration of the Year.

