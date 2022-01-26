Rihanna Adds Contrast to All-Black Skintight Activewear in an Oversized Balenciaga Plaid Jacket & Knife Boots in NYC

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Rihanna walks the streets of NYC in style. The “Do Ya Thang” singer was spotted while out and about in New York City on Tuesday night.

For the ensemble, Rihanna donned a black and blue plaid oversized jacket by Balenciaga that featured a zipper and two big front pockets. Underneath, she wore the label’s black stretchy turtleneck and leggings that added some functionality to the look. She accessorized with a black Raf Simons baseball cap and glittery dangling earrings.

Rihanna out and about in a plaid jacket and black boots in NYC on Jan. 25, 2022. CREDIT: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

To ground things, Bad Gal Riri popped on a pair of black Balenciaga Knife boots that gave her outfit a sporty, athletic twist. This silhouette of boot has gained popularity over the years and worn on the feet of celebrities like Rita Ora, Kendall Jenner and Cardi B, and more recently, Kim Kardashian. The boots are available for $995 at Farfetch.com.

A closer look at Rihanna’s black Balenciaga Knife boots. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Balenciaga Knife Crepe Jersey Boots CREDIT: Farfetch

The “Work” singer has had an affinity for oversized styles as of late and most recently was spotted out and about with boyfriend A$AP Rocky while wearing a red puffer that doubled as a dress coat. She has also shown off her penchant for leatherwear and how sleek a head-to-toe leather look can appear. But even when she’s not walking the streets of NYC, she’s on Instagram posting photos of her wearing oversized bombers, slouchy jeans and Louis Vuitton boots that all have her distinct eye for fit and design.

Rihanna has also made a name for herself within the fashion industry and has two businesses, Savage x Fenty and Fenty Beauty, to her name.

