Rihanna Shares New Baby Bump Photo After Viral Pregnancy News With A$AP Rocky

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

If Rihanna’s maternity photos with A$AP Rocky didn’t convince you that she’s pregnant, her latest selfie will.

On Wednesday, the Fenty Founder acknowledged the news on her Instagram page. Riri shared a new picture of herself standing in a bathroom as she gazes down at her growing belly. She also included her maternity shots with A$AP Rocky that broke the internet earlier this week.

“How the gang pulled up to Black History Month,” she captioned the series of shots.

Reports surfaced on Monday that Rihanna and Rocky would be expecting their first child together, but the news wasn’t confirmed by either artist until now. People Magazine was the first publication to share photos of the fashionably fly couple, which were taken by Miles Diggs against a snowy Harlem, NY setting.

The world renowned beauty mogul was sure to announce the big news in style. Although the temperatures were below freezing on the east coast, the Barbadian bombshell bared her belly proudly with a single-button hot pink Chanel coat. She paired the long puffer coat with light-wash ripped jeans. The baggy jeans included slits at the knees and dragged on the ground making it hard to get a glimpse of her shoes.

While her baby bump received all of the attention, everyone couldn’t stop obsessing over the jewelry she was wearing. The billionaire boss adorned her tummy with several jewels that included a gold Rolex watch, a 1980s Christian Lacroix cross pendant, gold layered citrine necklaces from Vintage by Misty, a diamond signet ring from Briony Raymond and a vintage Chanel chain belt.

Rihanna and Rocky have been well acquainted since Rihanna starred in Rocky’s “Fashion Killa” music video in 2013. They officially went public with their relationship in May 2021 with the rapper calling the Bad Gal the “love of his life.” Neither of the two have yet to confirm their due date. In the meantime, fans of the power couple will be patiently waiting to see more of Rihanna’s maternity style and new photos.

Flip through the gallery to see more of Rihanna’s incomparable fashion looks.