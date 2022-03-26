Rihanna Bares Her Baby Bump Again While Shopping in Crystal-Covered Socks and Furry Pastel Mules

Rihanna has hardly been shy about showing off her growing baby bump since she announced the exciting news. Instead of hiding her belly, she’s chosen to embrace it and highlight it sartorially. For instance, while out for some shopping and dinner in West Hollywood last night, the Fenty mogul put her tummy on display in a light pink cotton button-up top featuring crystal-embellished stripes.
Paring the Alexander Wang shirt, which she left open, with off-white satin drawstring shorts, Rihanna also rocked a sparkling diamond necklace, earrings, and a Chopard watch. The glamour didn’t stop there, though. The 34-year-old “Umbrella” hitmaker opted to pair chunky wool Miu Miu socks adorned with shimmering sequins and crystal rhinestones with furry pastel pink high heel mules.
Saint Laurent’s LA 16 mules, which retail for $1,195, feature a dyed mink fur upper with a black leather sole and almost a 4-inch heel. You can shop the sky blue version below if you’re looking to splurge this spring.
