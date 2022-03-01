Rihanna Bares Her Baby Bump in Lace Lingerie and Patent Leather Knee-High Boots at Dior’s PFW Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Rihanna keeps taking her maternity looks to the next level. The “We Found Love” singer, who is expecting her first child with her boyfriend and rapper, A$AP Rocky, put her baby bump on full display while attending the Dior fall 2022 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday.

The outing presented another style opportunity for Rihanna, who has been on a mission to revolutionize maternity style ever since she announced her pregnancy in January.

Rihanna arrives at the Dior Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show during Paris Fashion Week on March 1, 2022. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Riri proved that she will always be the Bad Gal by stepping out in her raciest maternity look to date. The Fenty mogul wore a black mesh baby doll dress from Dior’s 2022 womenswear collection. She paired the sheer négligée with a plunging black bralette and tiny lace underwear. She topped her look with a leather trench coat that she draped over her shoulders.

The “Diamonds” artist accessorized the revealing look with silver jewelry including, small drop earrings, a choker and layered chains. She opted for neutral glam and added a pop of color with a bold red lip.

Rihanna arrives the the Dior Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show during Paris Fashion Week on March 1, 2022. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

When it came down to the shoes, the chart topping musician added a boost of height to her look with patent leather knee-high boots. The slouchy silhouette was complete with an elongated pointed-toe and a a thin heel.

Riri’s latest ensemble follows a series of iconic maternity styles this week. On Monday, she attended the Off-White fall 2022 fashion show with A$AP Rocky. The “Work” singer looked chic in a pink shearling coat and a peach leather mini dress. On her feet was a pair of lace up snakeskin sandals.

