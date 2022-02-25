Rihanna Flashes Her Baby Bump in Risky Leather Crop Top and Furry Coat at Milan Fashion Week

Rihanna continues to proudly display her growing baby bump. On Friday, the Fenty Founder was spotted out at Milan Fashion Week with her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky. To ensure that all eyes would be on her, Riri stepped out in a cropped leather top that was complete with lace sleeves.

The billionaire Barbadian baddie paired her top with black wide-leg pants. Rihanna looked like she came off a runway as she complemented her risky ensemble with a furry lilac coat that was draped over her shoulders. Though, she was seen front row at the Gucci fashion show.

To amp up the glamour, the “Kiss It Better” hitmaker accessorized her look with a stack of layered necklaces and covered her curly locs with a gold Cleopatra-style headpiece. She finished off her look with lavender eyeshadow and a bold lip.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky leave the Four Seasons Hotel in Milan, Italy on February 25, 2022. CREDIT: Simone Comi/IPA / SplashNews.com

Rihanna an ASAP Rocky spotted out during Milan Fashion Week on February 25, 2022. CREDIT: Simone Comi/IPA / SplashNews.com

As for footwear, the world renowned beauty mogul slipped into a pair of patterned pointed-toe pumps. A$AP Rocky opted for a low-key look for the outing. The “Praise The Lord” rapper donned an all-black ensemble that consisted of a black bomber jacket with black leather pants and sneakers. Rocky accessorized his fit with yellow gloves and a Gucci briefcase.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky continue to prove they’re Hollywood’s it-fashion couple. Following Riri’s pregnancy announcement, the dynamic duo has continued to amp up their wardrobe. Earlier this month, Rihanna and Rocky looked fly while out in New York City. A$AP Rocky wore a white puffer jacket that featured silver, bronze and gold embellishments in a striped design with baggy trousers and a fresh pair of Nike Air Force 1’s. While Rihanna showcased her street style in a brown hooded jacket, a New York Mets T-shirt, faded jeans and black heeled sandals.

