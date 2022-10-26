×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Rihanna & ASAP Rocky Are All Smiles at Will Smith’s Star-Studded Screening of ‘Emancipation’

By Ashley Rushford
Ashley Rushford

Ashley Rushford

More Stories By Ashley

View All
Rihanna and ASAP Rocky
Vanessa Hudgens
Cheryl Lee Ralph
Kylie Jenner
Hailey Bieber
View Gallery 21 Images

Will Smith hosted a private viewing party for his new film, “Emancipation,” which officially premieres on Apple TV+ on Dec. 9th. The screening turned into a star-studded event as several A-list stars attended including Tyler Perry, Dave Chapelle, Kenya Barris, Corey “Blacksmith” Smyth, and even Rihanna and ASAP Rocky showed face.

Smith took to Instagram to upload a photo of the famous bunch. The carousel style image sees the group posing together in the theatre and later sitting down after getting a preview.

“EPIC night!! Thanx for coming to see #Emancipation. Hope y’all enjoyed,” Smith wrote under the photo.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky cozied up in the picture. Rihanna, who announced her new single “Lift Me Up” today, threw up a peace sign and blew a kiss at Rocky, who was all smiles. The angle of the photo allowed for a peak at the couple’s full outfit.

Related

Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Announces Star-Studded Cast, Sultry Lingerie & More for Vol. 4 Fashion Show

Rihanna Announces Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 Exclusively on Prime Video

Rihanna Amps Up Football Jersey with 6-Inch Metallic Sandals & Distressed Diesel Jeans for Studio Session

However, Rihanna appeared to be wearing a cream jacket over a gold metallic top. The Savage X Fenty founder styled her hair in a top knot bun and swept some of her bangs over her eyes. The “Work” singer accessorized with layered pearl necklaces and added a bold pop of color with a bright matte red lip.

Rocky went with a casual outfit for the evening. The “D.M.B” rapper sported a dark black jacket over a beige knit sweater. He accessorized with an olive green trucker hat and a long gold chain.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky leave office building in New York City.
Rihanna and ASAP Rocky leave office building in New York City.
CREDIT: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

For Rihanna, no shoe is too bold — or heel too high. The “Rated R” musician has worn a wide range of shoes over the years, including sky-high heels and chunky sneakers. Rihanna’s red carpet styles often include strappy sandals, platforms and pointed-toe pumps by Amina Muaddi, Prada and Tom Ford that coordinate with her outfits. Her off-duty styles also include similarly daring sandals and boots by Celine, Givenchy and Saint Laurent.

PHOTOS: Click to discover Rihanna’s wildest shoe moments in the gallery.

FILA Sponsored By FILA

All ‘Eyez’ on the FILA x 2PAC Collection

FILA and the Shakur Estate launch special-edition collection of footwear, apparel, and accessories.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad