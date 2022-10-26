Rihanna & ASAP Rocky Are All Smiles at Will Smith’s Star-Studded Screening of ‘Emancipation’

Will Smith hosted a private viewing party for his new film, “Emancipation,” which officially premieres on Apple TV+ on Dec. 9th. The screening turned into a star-studded event as several A-list stars attended including Tyler Perry, Dave Chapelle, Kenya Barris, Corey “Blacksmith” Smyth, and even Rihanna and ASAP Rocky showed face.

Smith took to Instagram to upload a photo of the famous bunch. The carousel style image sees the group posing together in the theatre and later sitting down after getting a preview.

“EPIC night!! Thanx for coming to see #Emancipation. Hope y’all enjoyed,” Smith wrote under the photo.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky cozied up in the picture. Rihanna, who announced her new single “Lift Me Up” today, threw up a peace sign and blew a kiss at Rocky, who was all smiles. The angle of the photo allowed for a peak at the couple’s full outfit.

However, Rihanna appeared to be wearing a cream jacket over a gold metallic top. The Savage X Fenty founder styled her hair in a top knot bun and swept some of her bangs over her eyes. The “Work” singer accessorized with layered pearl necklaces and added a bold pop of color with a bright matte red lip.

Rocky went with a casual outfit for the evening. The “D.M.B” rapper sported a dark black jacket over a beige knit sweater. He accessorized with an olive green trucker hat and a long gold chain.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky leave office building in New York City. CREDIT: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

For Rihanna, no shoe is too bold — or heel too high. The “Rated R” musician has worn a wide range of shoes over the years, including sky-high heels and chunky sneakers. Rihanna’s red carpet styles often include strappy sandals, platforms and pointed-toe pumps by Amina Muaddi, Prada and Tom Ford that coordinate with her outfits. Her off-duty styles also include similarly daring sandals and boots by Celine, Givenchy and Saint Laurent.

