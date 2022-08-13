Rihanna Sheds Maternity Style For Sleek Thigh-Highs With A$AP Rocky in New York

After the birth of their baby boy in May, Rihanna and Asap Rocky hit the streets of New York.

The fashionable pair were spotted heading out of a building together on Friday night, dressed down in comfortable clothes. Motherhood clearly hasn’t stopped the “Love on the Brain” songstress from dressing the way she wants to, Rocky included.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky leave office building in New York City. CREDIT: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

For the couple’s outing, Rihanna donned streetwear for the occasion, the “Fenty Beauty” founder styling a vintage white “Birth Of A Prince” tee with an oversized quality, along with a dark-wash micro mini skirt that had Riri pulling a risky moment. To accessorize, the billionaire slung a green snakeskin tote over her shoulder and popped on black chunky shades, going incognito.

Rocky styled a similarly slouchy look, throwing on a classic combo, which included a white graphic tee and a tan flannel. The rapper popped on a purple snap back and light wash oversized ripped jeans, keeping the ensemble as casual as possible for their couple excursion.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky leave office building in New York City. CREDIT: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

Forgoing her love of sneakers, Rihanna switched things up, zipping up dramatic thigh-high boots made of a slouchy dark wash denim. Keeping their love of footwear in the family, Rocky wore Adidas x Gucci men’s leather clogs, the style an interesting departure from his usual sneakers.

Mirroring that same sentiment in New York on Thursday, the couple were seen out in the city flexing their fashion muscles in the comfiest of clothes. Rihanna wore a little black dress perfect for date night, the piece fitted with a plunging asymmetrical neckline and slightly ruched detailing near the hem.