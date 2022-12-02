Rihanna Shines Bright Like a Diamond in Sequined Crop Top & Metallic Heels at ASAP Rocky’s Performance in Miami

Rihanna brought a dazzling display to Miami last night.

The “Love on the Brain” singer was spotted heading out of Miami’s Story nightclub on Thursday evening following her boyfriend A$AP Rocky’s performance.

For her outing, Rihanna wore a sparkling sequin set. Her diamond-covered button-down top featured long sleeves and she added a sequin bandeau top underneath. She paired the top with matching baggy pants.

Rihanna leaves a club in Miami on Dec. 01. CREDIT: STARTHESTAR / SplashNews.com

Rihanna accessorized the glitzy look with a diamond necklace as well as black rectangle sunglasses. She also carried a black sequin clutch bag.

Rihanna leaves a club in Miami on Dec. 01. CREDIT: STARTHESTAR / SplashNews.com

The Grammy-winning artist added silver sandals to round out her look. She wore metallic heels with thin straps across the toes as well as wrapped around the ankles.

A closer look at Rihanna’s sandals. CREDIT: STARTHESTAR / SplashNews.com

Rihanna is one of the fashion industry’s most beloved “it” girls, and the main reason is due to her personal style. She mixes edginess with chic styles, while also setting her own trends. She’s always one to watch on the red carpet and has been known to make a statement that can be talked about for years. When she’s not attending a formal event, her street style looks also take precedence, with her wearing intricate leathers, slinky dresses, billowing outerwear and slouchy denim that help her execute her vision.

The “Pon de Replay” singer has made a name for herself within the fashion industry with her businesses as well, and currently operates her lingerie line Savage x Fenty and her beauty line, Fenty Beauty. She was Dior’s first black brand ambassador, and has also starred in ad campaigns for brands like Balmain, Puma and Stance.

Click through the gallery to see more of Rihanna’s best shoe moments through the years.