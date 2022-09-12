Rihanna Amps Up Tuxedo Dressing in Bustier, Barely-There Heels & So Many Diamonds for A$AP Rocky’s Whisky Launch Party

No one has a more cool or more chic fashion sense than Rihanna, and she lived up to the name she’s created when she stepped out with her partner A$AP Rocky at the launch party for his new Mercer + Prince whisky brand in New York on Friday.

Rihanna recently gave birth to her and A$AP Rocky’s first child, and throughout her pregnancy she redefined maternity dressing in some amazing looks. Since giving birth on May 13, the singer and fashion designer has kept a relatively low profile.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna attend Mercer + Party With A$AP Rocky + Thottwat on Sept. 9, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: WireImage

According to the spirits brand, the whisky is said to reflect A$AP Rocky’s “sophisticated taste, cutting edge style and global inspiration,” and those are the perfect words to use to describe Rihanna’s outfit.

She wore a shiny black corset that featured a plunging neckline and spaghetti straps by Rosamosario. She paired it with an oversized black tuxedo blazer by Balenciaga that had shiny lapels. For shoes, she wore slingback Saint Laurent “Chica” pumps that were clear on the sides and featured a fierce black pointed toe.

She layered up diamond necklaces — some of which were worn as chokers around her neck, and some that cascaded down to show off the stunning neckline. She wore corresponding earrings that, when paired with the necklaces, made it look like she was truly dripping in jewels.

Rihanna attends Mercer + Party With A$AP Rocky + Thottwat on September 09, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: WireImage

Rihanna opted for straight locks with curtain bangs that beautifully accented her face. She wore a clean makeup look with a nude lip that was topped off with sparkly eyeshadow that perfectly complemented her necklaces.

PHOTOS: Rihanna’s Most Wild Shoe Moments of All Time