Rihanna Does Date Night with A$AP Rocky in Gucci x Balenciaga Puffer Vest & Snakeskin Sandals

Rihanna stepped out on date night decked out in designer. The “Umbrella” singer and A$AP Rocky had a dinner date at Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

She wore pieces from the Gucci and Balenciaga Hacker Project collaboration, including a tan and brown puffer vest and shawl that she styled as a headscarf. Her gilet is available on Balenciaga’s website for $2,550. Rihanna paired her designer duds with a black skirt and accessorized with Gucci sunglasses and several necklaces and bracelets.

Rihanna in LA on Jan. 11. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

The Savage X Fenty founder took a walk on the wild side with her shoes. She slipped into brown snakeskin strappy sandals. The heels featured straps along the toe and ankle and included a thin heel, reaching roughly 4 inches in height.

A closer look at Rihanna’s heels. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

A$AP wore a brown plaid dress shirt under a colorful blue denim jacket. The rapper finished his look with bejeweled light grey sweat pants and light grey high-top Nike sneakers for the outing. He also added a white and yellow knitted head covering with an attached face mask to his look.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna in LA on Jan. 11. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Rihanna, like A$AP, is no stranger to the fashion industry. She has starred in campaigns for prestigious fashion brands like Dior and Balmain. She also has her own fashion ventures like Savage X Fenty and her eponymous high-fashion label, FENTY. The “Work” singer also has her own line of beauty products titled Fenty Beauty, which was the first of its kind to offer a vast foundation shade range.

