Rihanna Marries ASAP Rocky In Plunging Red Silk Dress And Invisible Heels In New ‘D.M.B’ Music Video

ASAP Rocky has finally released his single “D.M.B.” after teasing it for the better part of a year, but his more famous partner and mother of his child — Rihanna takes the spotlight in the visual. This is a full circle moment as the Barbadian billionaire was the leading lady in Rocky’s, “Fashion Killa” music video in 2013.

The new music video is described as an ode to a “ghetto love tale,” with Rocky and Rihanna depicting true ride-or-die characters in a devoted relationship despite their circumstances. The dynamic duo appear as urban hustlers with multiple different settings and special effects that range from Rocky getting arrested and later freed to a high-class dinner, where Rihanna comically pushes away a waitress who is apparently offering something unacceptable — and finally to what appears to be their wedding, with Rocky in a classy suit and Rihanna in a lovely red dress in a humble setting of a project hallway.

Fans of the pair might remember that they were initially spotted filming scenes for the video in the Bronx in July 2021. The behind-the-scenes images went viral on social media after Riri and Rocky engaged in PDA as they walked the streets in New York City. In the photo, Rihanna wore a long brown shearling coat with a snake-print bustier top and trousers. On her feet was a pair of printed pointed-toe silhouette. While Rocky wore an all-black outfit with leather shoes and a trucker hat. Another photo showed the power couple sitting on the fire escape of an apartment. Rihanna showcased her edgy street style in a pink and orange fuzzy coat with denim shorts and neon green platform sandals. Rocky kept it casual in a white tank top, baggy jeans and Timberland boots.

The sought-after celebrity couple is known for being two of the most stylish fashion influencers. The musicians have continued to make headlines after they officially confirmed that they were expecting their first child together in January.

